MONDAY RECAP…
It was a very hot day with temperatures reaching the mid-90s in parts of the state. The heat index (what you feel) topped 100 degrees in some communities. Although the heat and humidity were stifling, no records were tied or broken. However, it was a close call. The high temperature was 95 degrees at Bradley International Airport. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 28th is 97 degrees, set in 1969. Bridgeport’s high was 91 degrees. The record is 93 degrees, set in 1963.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a very warm and uncomfortable night. After the sun goes down at 8:30 this evening, temperatures will fall back through the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 70s across most of the state. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this evening.
TOMORROW & WEDNESDAY…
A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for most of Connecticut through Wednesday evening. The second heat wave of 2021 will become official tomorrow! The high temperature on Sunday was 90 degrees, and it was in the 90s today. Tomorrow, will be the 3rd day with highs in the 90s and Wednesday will be the 4th. Tomorrow could be hotter than today with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 29th is 98 degrees, set in 1934. Bridgeport’s record high is 93 degrees, set in 1959. Those records mayl be challenged. Although Wednesday (the last day of June) will be hot and humid, records are not likely. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 30th is 100 degrees, set in 1964. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 1959.
A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will likely pop up in the heat of the afternoon tomorrow. Many towns will not get one. There will be a somewhat better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Northeast (including Connecticut) in a marginal risk area for damaging winds on Wednesday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The heat wave will likely come to an end by Thursday, July 1st. That’s when a cold front will slide southward across Southern New England. The timing of the cold front is in question, but high temperatures should be held to the 80s, nonetheless. With the front nearby, there will be a risk for showers and storms.
Friday’s highs could be held to the 70s! This is especially true if the front stalls to the south of New England and a wave of low pressure forms on it. If that happens, Friday will not only be cool, but it will also be cloudy and wet with showers or a few periods of rain.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND…
Showers are possible at some point over the 4th of July weekend, but we do not anticipate a washout. For now, we are forecasting showers Saturday morning followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. It’ll be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s. Sunday, Independence Day, should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs near 80. A passing shower can’t be ruled out.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Warmer, more humid weather may return to Southern New England on Monday. We are forecasting highs in the 80s. The increase in humidity could result in a mostly cloudy day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
