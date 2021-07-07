HOT & HUMID WEDNESDAY...
A muggy start to this morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s by 7AM and dewpoints are feeling oppressive. Our *HEAT ADVISORY* continues into tonight. The summertime heat & humidity will remain strong today with heat index values once again 95-100 possible. We will get into the 90s inland again today and 80s along the shoreline.
As of this morning, there are power outages and still some significant damage reported from those storms that passed through later yesterday. Tonight, we have another chance and a marginal risk of strong to severe storms. Our biggest threat is damaging wind but we are also expecting brief but heavy rainfall. These storms are developing in advance of a cold front expected to move into our area for Thursday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY...
That stationary front will be draped across our area bringing a good amount of rain for tomorrow! High temperatures will be near/ at 80 degrees and we will see rain and off through the day.
As the frontal boundary moves north, it looks like Elsa (whether remnants or still a tropical storm) will be impacting us with moisture and potentially heavy rain plus possible flooding through Friday. Friday's highs will only be in the upper 70s due to the inclement weather.
Overall we could pick up anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain between Thursday & Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday and Sunday are looking less wet and we should see a good amount of sunshine! Saturday has a chance for some showers and Sunday looks like the best day- with highs in the upper 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will be in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday and we will see some partial sunshine but also a chance for showers both days.
Lorin Richardson
------------------
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
