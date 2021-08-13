FRIDAY RECAP…
The 3rd heat wave of 2021 became official today with temperatures soaring into the 90s for the 3rd consecutive day! Plus, the heat index (what you feel) topped 100 degrees in parts of the state. The heat wave began on Wednesday with a high of 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport (which represents the Greater Hartford Area). The high temperature was 95 degrees yesterday. No records were tied for broken over the last few days, and that includes today. For August 13th, the record high for the Greater Hartford Area remains 99 degrees, set in 2016. For Bridgeport, the record high is 95 degrees, also set in 2016.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
***A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all of Connecticut until 8:00 pm this evening. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect for Southern Connecticut until 11:00 pm this evening***
Tonight, will be warm and muggy. Temperatures will drop into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 70-76 across most of the state. A shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front approaches New England from the west.
THE WEEKEND…
The cold front will slowly move across Southern New England tomorrow. It will stir up a few showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy downpours. However, the front will also bring relief from this swelting heat. Tomorrow could very well be the 4th day of the heat wave with highs around 90, and the air will be humid. However, the humidity is expected to drop off later in the day as a northwesterly flow of drier air develops on the heels of the front. If the temperature reaches 90 degrees tomorrow, the tally of days with a high of at least 90 degrees will increase to 21 for the year!
Cooler, drier air will overspread the state tomorrow night and Sunday. Temperatures will dip to 55-65 by late Saturday night. Highs Sunday afternoon will range from 80-85, and the humidity will be low! Plus, high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine. It is shaping up to be a great day for all outdoor activities!
Sunday night will be the coolest night of the next 7 days with lows mostly in the 50s! Great sleeping weather!
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop over the Northeast for several days, and that means we can expect a stretch of dry weather through midweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs 82-87. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, warm, and more humid. Temperatures could reach the upper 80s over interior portions of the state. There may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm over Western Connecticut by Wednesday evening.
There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Plus, the air will be warm and humid. Highs will range from 85-90 under a mostly cloudy sky.
Friday should be partly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees. There may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 13th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 13th of August last year, there were 34 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.