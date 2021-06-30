NOON UPDATE:
We've done it again! The heat wave has now lasted four days. The temp at Bradley at 11am was 91 degrees, thus making it the fourth day in a row of temps at or above 90 degrees. While the temperature was 91, it feels like 97 with the humidity. In Chester, the temperature was 90, but it feels more like 100. You can expect storms to roll in later this afternoon, read on for more details!
THE 2ND HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The heat wave became official yesterday when the mercury soared to a record breaking 99 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The previous record for June 29th was 98 degrees, set in 1934. Bridgeport’s high of 94 degrees is also a new record. The previous record for June 29th was 93 degrees, set in 1959. For the Greater Hartford Area, the heat wave began on Sunday when the temperature reached 90 degrees. The high was 95 degrees Monday, and 99 degrees yesterday.
The humidity yesterday was oppressive as well with dew points reaching 77 degrees in Chester and New Haven. By late in the afternoon, the heat index (what you feel) was 105 in Hartford and 107 in New Haven!
TODAY…
THE HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for all of Connecticut through early this evening. Plus, the second heat wave of 2021 is now in its 4th day! We got to 91 degrees at 11am this morning. Temperatures are expected to soar well into the 90s again across most of the state. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for June 30th is 100 degrees, set in 1964. The record high for Bridgeport is 94 degrees, set in 1959. Unlike yesterday, temperatures should remain below record levels today.
We will also have to be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms during this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in a “slight” risk area, but an “enhanced” risk area in extreme Northern Connecticut through much of Massachusetts. This is where there will be the greatest threat for damaging winds.
Intense thunderstorms will dissipate tonight, but a few showers may linger into the pre-dawn hours. Lows will be near 70.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The heat wave will likely come to an end tomorrow, July 1st. That’s when a cold front will slide southward across Southern New England. The timing of the cold front is in question, but high temperatures should be held to the 80s, nonetheless. With the front nearby, there will be a risk for showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall is quite possible in parts of the state since there will still be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere despite the cooler temperatures.
Friday’s highs should be held to the 70s! The front will settle to the south of New England and several waves of low pressure will develop on it. The result will be a mostly cloudy to overcast day with showers or a few periods of rain. Once again, locally heavy rainfall may be possible.
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND…
Showers are likely at some point over the 4th of July weekend, but we do not anticipate a washout. For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and there will be a risk for showers. It’ll be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s. Sunday, Independence Day, should be partly sunny and comfortably warm with highs near 80. A passing shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry for Holiday outdoor activities.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Warmer, more humid weather will return to Southern New England Monday and Tuesday. We are forecasting highs in the upper 80s for Monday, and lower 90s for Tuesday. The increase in humidity will result in the risk for showers and thunderstorms both days, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
