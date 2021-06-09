NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Our 1st heat wave of the year will officially go into day #5 as soon as the temp hits 90 at Bradley Airport… it may be close, at Noon the temp was 86 at Bradley Airport. Regardless, it’s another humid day (our last one). In advance of a cold front dropping southward, there’s a chance for isolated storms mid to late afternoon. The coverage should be less than yesterday. Of any storms that develop heavy rain will again be possible, with at times a gusty wind.
Behind the front, the humidity drops. Tomorrow will still be warm for early June (highs in the 80s), but it will become more comfortable.
Friday highs will only be in the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.
The weekend features lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s. Most of the weekend should be dry, but our models are again hinting that it may not be entirely rain-free over the 2-day period. The best chance for rain appears to be later Sunday.
Mark
-------------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year has now lasted 4 days! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 on Saturday, 94 on Sunday, 95 on Monday, and 92 degrees yesterday. Monday was the hottest day since August 11th of last year. No records have been broken for the Greater Hartford Area. However, Bridgeport had 2 records over the weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
The Heat Advisory for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham Counties is back in effect today through 8:00 this evening.
WEDNESDAY…
Today is expected to be the 5th and final day of the heat wave! Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s over interior portions of the state. Plus, the air will remain humid. Heat indices will likely reach the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms will move across the state during the heat of the afternoon.
A backdoor cold front will bring relief from the heat and high humidity beginning tonight. Cooler, drier air will begin to overspread the state (from north to south), and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 60s by tomorrow morning.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Much better! Tomorrow will be partly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be noticeably lower too. The air will cool down nicely tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the 50s. It’ll be a much better night for sleeping!
It now looks like Friday will be dry. A wave of low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast well to the south of New England. We now expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs in the mid-70s. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range as well. Friday night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
At this point, it looks like an area of high pressure will settle for most of the weekend, and that’s good news for us. Saturday should be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Sunday should be partly sunny and a little warmer with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Showers are possible late Sunday or more likely Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be a be a bit unsettled with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, plus the air will be warmer and a little more humid. Highs should be in the lower 80s. Showers should end Monday night.
Tuesday should be pleasant with partly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
