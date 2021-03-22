THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant evening! The sky will be clear, and temperatures fall back through the 50s then into the 40s. Sunset is at 7:05. Overnight, areas of low clouds and fog will develop due to a light ocean flow. It’ll be chilly with lows 25-35.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature tomorrow. That means we’ll enjoy another beautiful day! Early morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky, and the afternoon will be mild with highs ranging from the 50s at the coast to the middle 60s over interior portions of the state.
Tomorrow night will start out mainly clear, then there will be an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Lows will range from 35-40.
WEDNESDAY…
An offshore warm front and weak disturbance will produce a lot of clouds on Wednesday. While the morning should be dry, there will be a rising chance for showers during the afternoon. They may hold off until later in the day. Clouds will hold temperatures down a bit, but it will still be milder than normal with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Showers will end Wednesday night, then areas of fog may form. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.
THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY…
There is the potential for unseasonably warm weather both days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 70 degrees away from the coast! Any fog Thursday morning should give way to a partly to mostly sunny sky. A light onshore breeze will develop. As a result, shoreline highs will be in the 60s at best, which is still quite pleasant.
A storm system will track to the west of New England Thursday night and Friday. The storm will drag a cold front across the state Friday afternoon. A southerly flow will continue to pump mild air into the state Thursday night. Lows will range from 50-55. There will be a chance for showers late Thursday night and Friday morning, and potentially a few isolated showers during the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky should become partly sunny. Plus, it will be balmy and quite breezy. The wind will switch around to the northwest by Friday evening, and it could get quite gusty for several hours. The northwesterly flow will usher cooler, drier air into the state and temperatures will dip into the 40s by morning.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
The first half of the weekend will be quite pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The mercury will then dip to 35-40 Saturday night.
A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday. We could get a decent soaking in the afternoon and evening. There will also be a cool northeasterly wind, and that should keep highs in the 50s, perhaps near 50 if rain arrives earlier in the day. This will be a quick moving system. Therefore, rain is expected to end after midnight Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Cooler air will move into the state on the heels of the departing storm. There will be a brisk northwesterly wind as well. Highs will be in the 50s Monday, and the sky will be partly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
