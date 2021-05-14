THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
There will be a slight chance for a shower this evening. Otherwise, it’ll be a great evening for Yard Goats baseball at Dunkin’ Donut Park! Temperatures will fall back into the 60s this evening, and the sky will become mainly clear after sunset. Overnight, the sky will be clear, and the wind will be very light. As a result, the air will cool down quite a bit. Temperatures will be in the 40s by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that is good news for us! Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s away from the coast. The wind will be light and variable. The chance for a shower Saturday afternoon is very low.
Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy, and comfortable with lows 45-50.
Sunday will be nice as well, but scattered showers will pop up during the afternoon. Thunder is possible as well in some communities. Some towns could get a brief downpour while other towns remain completely dry. The sky will be partly sunny most of the day, and temperatures will reach the 70s once again. A light south to southwest wind will develop, and that will keep shoreline highs closer to 70.
NEXT WEEK…
There is the potential for very warm weather next week. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach levels we normally expect in early summer (late June)! Monday will be partly sunny and mild. Highs will be in the 70s. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 75-80 away from the coast!
The warming trend will peak Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when temperatures will reach or exceed the 80-degree mark over interior portions of the state! We are shooting for 82 on Wednesday, which is the normal high for June 21st for the Greater Hartford area. Thursday could be equally as warm if a back door cold front doesn’t arrive until later in the day. The front could stir up a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Friday should be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
