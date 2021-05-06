TODAY, 5/6/21…
Today will feature the nicest weather of the week! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the mid-60s. The northwesterly breeze will gust to over 20 mph at times.
Tonight, the sky will be clear to start, but clouds are expected to roll overnight. The air will cool down quite a bit. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s by dawn.
FRIDAY…
After some pre-dawn clouds move out, the sky will be partly sunny Friday morning, but a lot of clouds will mix in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. The chance for a shower in Connecticut is minimal. Showers are much more likely across New York and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, a storm will intensify over the ocean. However, it won’t have any impact on our weather since it will be too far offshore.
Tomorrow night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool with lows near 40, give or take a few degrees.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
The ocean storm will move northward into Nova Scotia on Saturday. However, the air aloft over Southern New England will be cool and damp. Therefore, we can expect plenty of clouds and a pretty good chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Plus, temperatures will be a good 10-15 degrees below normal with highs 55-60.
Showers will end Saturday night, and it will become quite chilly with lows 35-45.
Mother’s Day is looking good! The sky will be partly sunny. After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s during the afternoon, which is only a little cooler than normal.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast during this timeframe. The impact it will have on Connecticut is coming into a clearer light. It looks like it's going to track far enough to the north to bring us rain. Both the GFS guidance model, and the European Model are forecasting a good amount of rain late Sunday night and Monday. We’ll keep you updated over the next couple of days as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
A deep northwesterly flow high above New England will bring cool weather to the region both days. Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and only slightly milder with highs 60-65.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
