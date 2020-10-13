10PM UPDATE...
With 2 hours left to go in the 13th day of October, temperatures across CT were in the low to mid-50s. The rain is over and the clouds were eroding.
The forecast is on track! See below for more on brighter and warmer weather before another round of rain arrives...
Mark
----------------------------------
TUESDAY RECAP…
As expected, we FINALLY received some much-needed rain… all thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Delta. While towns in northwest and southeast CT picked up around a half inch of rain, the axis of heaviest rain extended from southwest to northeast CT. This is where 1 to 2” of rain fell, with some 3 to 4” totals in the tally, northeast of Hartford!
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A damp, breezy and cool evening is on tap across Connecticut. Any lingering rain, however, will end from west to east. Thereafter clearing gets underway behind a front moves through, allowing drier air to filter into the state. By daybreak, temperatures bottom out in the 45 to 50 degree range under a clear sky.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
In the wake of today’s wet weather, tomorrow and Thursday will feature dry, brighter weather as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will get progressively warmer: highs near 70 for Hump Day, then for Thursday they peak in the mid-70s inland (cooler at the coast).
FRIDAY, AND THE WEEKEND…
A storm system heads our way toward the end of the week. Friday, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover and because of this, temperatures will likely only reach the mid to upper 60s for highs. Also, showers become likely during the afternoon/evening hours. The rain could be heavy at night and through Saturday morning. Our models are differing on strength and timing, so it’s too early to get too specific, but we could get another inch or two of rain by the time it ends.
The GFS is weaker and faster, ending the rain around daybreak. Meanwhile, the ECMWF (European) model show a more potent system that moves slower, it keeps the rain around longer into our Saturday. After any rain ends Saturday, clearing should get underway with temperatures topping out near 60. The pick of the weekend is Sunday, as it will be dry and sunny… also a bit milder, seasonably so, with highs in the low to mid-60s.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be dry. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures should peak in the mid-60s. Then, we should see another chance for rain by Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------------------
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.