FRIDAY RECAP…
The storm that has been impacting Connecticut since yesterday has already produced impressive rainfall and snowfall totals! Most of the state received 1-3” of rain, which was greatly needed. One of the highest rainfall totals was 2.41” in West Haven. The Northeast Hills of Connecticut hit the jackpot when it comes to snowfall. Union received 7.5” of heavy, wet snow. We also received a video showing a foot of snow in Staffordville at the 3rd highest elevation east of the Connecticut River! Other snowfall totals include; Norfolk 4.6”, Storrs 3.0”, Goshen 2.8”, and Manchester 1.0”.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The slow-moving storm will begin to drift away to the east of New England tonight. Rain and wet snow will persist into this evening, then it will end overnight. It is going to be a breezy and raw evening with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. The coldest weather will be in Northeastern CT. A northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph, and that will certainly make it feel evening colder. Overnight lows will range from 32-40.
THE WEEKEND…
Sky conditions tomorrow will vary from cloudy to partly sunny. There will be a slight chance for a sprinkle, but most of the day will be rain-free. It is going to be cooler than normal with highs in the 50s, but that is a big improvement over today’s temperatures. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 35-40.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, there will be a slight chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will fall a little short of normal with highs in the 50s to near 60. The normal, or average, high for April 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 62 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy, and lows will be near 40.
NEXT WEEK…
We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be warmer thanks to a southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to near 70 over interior portions of the state!
The front will sweep across Connecticut on Wednesday with a round of clouds and showers. Temperatures will also trend downward. Highs will be near 60 on Wednesday. Thursday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low and middle 50s. Any sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a pool of cold air aloft. There will also be a chance for showers in the afternoon, and perhaps some wet snow in the highest elevations.
The week will end on a more pleasant note. Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.