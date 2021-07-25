THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
While most of the state will be dry, an isolated shower/storm will be possible - especially across western CT this evening. Whatever develops will tend to weaken/diminish as we head toward and past sunset. Overnight, patchy fog develops, and temperatures only bottom out between 65 and 70 in many locations.
THE WEEK AHEAD WEEK…
The last week of July will start and end very differently. Tomorrow, in the wake of a front, any morning cloudiness should give way to clearing. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will be warm as they peak between 85 and 90 degrees. Fortunately, drier air will filter into the state on a northwesterly wind, so the humidity will decrease as the day progresses.
Tuesday looks to be equally as warm, if not a degree or two warmer than tomorrow. While most of the time it will be dry, an isolated late day shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Wednesday should be a dry and cooler day with highs in the lower 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The humidity increases Thursday, and as a storm system heads our way rain and storm chances will go up – especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Behind a cold front, Friday should be spectacular! We’ll end the week with low humidity, a lot of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now (subject to change of course, given we’re 5ish days out), the upcoming weekend *could* be dry… for BOTH days! Saturday, we’re forecasting a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 80s. Then Sunday, temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer than Saturday, but still below average… and we’re going optimistically dry … the GFS is dry, while the ECMWF (Euro) is hinting at a rain chance.
The last time we had a dry weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the last weekend of June (the 26th and 27th). Hopefully the outlook holds, and we can enjoy a rain-free period for the last weekend of July!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.87” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.38” falls over the next 6 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.