THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 will go down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage and river flooding. While smaller rivers have or will fall below flood stage this evening/tonight, minor flooding is forecast along the Housatonic and Connecticut Rivers.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2020…
This evening, temperatures go from the 40s into the 30s. Then overnight, they’ll drop below freezing. Standing water will freeze, therefore anticipate slick spots under tire and under foot by early Saturday.
For the last weekend of 2020, our weather looks quiet. We’ll be storm-free, dry, and bright. Saturday temperatures will start out in the 20s and by the afternoon reach only between 30 and 35. While not *as* windy, a westerly breeze will make it feel a bit colder (expect a wind chill between 15 and 25 tomorrow). Saturday night, under a clear sky and diminishing wind, temperature drop to the upper teens and lower 20s. Sunday, temperatures rebound to between 35 and 40 during the afternoon under abundant sunshine with a calm wind.
NEXT WEEK…
A weak disturbance could bring a light/spotty wintry mix late Monday; otherwise, we’ll just see an increase in cloudiness. It will be breezy, with highs in the lower 40s.
Intensifying low pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday, this will produce a gusty northwest wind across Southern New England. Temperatures trend colder (briefly), as they’ll only top out in the 30s. By Wednesday afternoon, the air moderates with highs back near 40 as high pressure moves into the region.
Thursday, as we close out 2020, another storm system heads our way, bringing an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will also trend a bit milder, as of now we’re forecasting highs near 50. The system appears to take another warm track so this means more rain, as we see it now, as we kick of 2021!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.