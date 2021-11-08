MONDAY RECAP…
Our stretch of gorgeous weather continued today! Plus, temperatures rose well above normal for a change. Highs this afternoon were in the mid-60s across much of the state, and the sky will completely sunny. The normal, or average, high for November 8th is 55 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will remain clear or mainly clear, and it won’t be as chilly as it has been in recent nights. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 32-42, and patchy fog will develop in the pre-dawn hours.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow is shaping up to the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Record highs are highly unlikely. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th is 76 degrees, set in 1975. Thanks to high pressure, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, although some high clouds may arrive later in the day.
A cold front will move into the state tomorrow night. The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy, and a few light rain showers or sprinkles may develop well after midnight. It is going to be a mild night with lows in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY…
Early morning clouds and isolated light rain showers will give way to a sunny sky as a dry northwesterly breeze takes over on the heels of the departing cold front. Cool air will lag behind the front, which means we can look forward to another mild day with highs in the low and mid-60s. The record high for November 10th is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Cooler air will finally settle into the state Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s under a mainly clear sky. With the arrival of high pressure, the wind will become very light.
THURSDAY….
High pressure will drift across New England on Thursday. That means it will be a nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies. While the air will be cooler, temperatures will still average above normal with highs 55-60 expected.
Clouds will overspread the state Thursday night, and a few showers could arrive toward dawn. Lows will be in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move into New England on Friday. Ahead of the front, there will be a southerly flow of mild, moist air. Therefore, showers or periods of rain are likely, and highs will range from 60-65. Some showers will be moderate to heavy. This will bring an end to what will become a 12-day stretch of dry weather! The last time we had rain in the state was all the way back on October 30th.
The front will move away to the east of Connecticut Friday night, and the rain will quickly come to an end in the evening. The sky will become mainly clear, and temperatures will dip into the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Saturday. A few isolated rain shower or sprinkles are possible during the afternoon. It will be breezy, but not too cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will dip into the 30s Saturday night.
Sunday should be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs 50-55.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
An area of low pressure will move through the Northeast on Monday. It will bring our next chance for rain and potentially some wet snow in the higher elevations since the air aloft will be chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
