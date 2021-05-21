FRIDAY RECAP…
Although today was warmer than normal, a southeasterly to southerly flow held temperatures in check. Highs were only in the 60s in coastal sections of New London County, but they topped 80 degrees in portions of Northern and Western Connecticut. It felt great outside with a nice breeze and dry air. Dew points were only in the upper 40s and 50s this afternoon.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a nice Friday evening! It’ll be breezy and comfortable with temperatures falling back through the 70s then into the 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy. Perfect weather for Yard Goats baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park! The sky will become mostly cloudy overnight, and it won’t be as cool as recent nights. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees in some locations.
THE WEEKEND…
Get ready for a warm weekend! We’ll be feeling some heat for the first time this year! Highs tomorrow will range from the 70s at the beaches to 85-90 over interior portions of the state. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up in the afternoon. However, many towns will remain dry. That’s great news if you have outdoor plans.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows 60-65.
A backdoor cold front will move southward across New England on Sunday, and it will reach Connecticut by late afternoon. The front will stir up a few thunderstorms during the afternoon, but they’ll be hit-or-miss, and not every town will get one. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Northern and Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds. However, any strong storms that do develop will be isolated. Before the front arrives, temperatures will soar to near 90 degrees! The last time we had a temperature of 90 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area was all the way back on August 25th of last year.
Much cooler air will overspread the state Sunday night. Temperatures will dip to 50-55 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will build southward out of Canada, and it will bring dry, refreshing weather on Monday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75. Monday night will be nice and cool with lows 45-55. It might be even cooler in some outlying areas.
Warmer air will take run at New England Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be the transition day from comfortable to very warm. Highs will be in the 70s, and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as the day progresses.
Warm air will be firmly in place by Wednesday. Temperatures will soar through the 80s to near 90 degrees once again, and the air will turn more humid. There will be a strong southwesterly breeze as well. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and a few showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon heat. On the heals of the cold front, cooler and drier air will overspread the state Wednesday night
Thursday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, a nice breeze, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The air will turn much cooler Thursday night and Friday. The mercury will dip into the lower 50s by late Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The sky will be sunny, but we may see an increase in cloud cover toward evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
