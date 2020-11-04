THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day with temperature reaching the lower 60s, we can look forward to a very pleasant night. The sky will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and 40s.
TOMORROW & FRIDAY…
The warming trend that began today will continue! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 65-70 over interior portions of the state. Shoreline highs will be in the low and middle 60s thanks to a strengthening southerly breeze.
Tomorrow night will be clear and comfortable with lows 45-50.
By Friday, the temperature will reach or exceed 70 degrees! Plus, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with high pressure in place. The record high for November 6th for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees, set in 2015. The temperature should remain below record levels.
Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Record highs will be challenged this weekend with temperatures we normally expect in late summer! For Saturday, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 70s away from the coast. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 7th is 74 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 68 degrees, set in 1965.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and equally as warm. Highs once again, highs will be in the low and middle 70s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 71 degrees, also set in 1975.
It is going to be a fantastic weekend for all outdoor activities even if you are planning to rake up some leaves that were blown around during the blustery, cold weather we had recently.
NEXT WEEK…
The unseasonably warm weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to top 70 degrees both days. Monday will be mostly sunny, and Tuesday should be partly sunny. The record high for the 9th and 10th of November (Greater Hartford Area) is 76 degrees.
Our next chance for rain won’t come until Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will move across the state with a period of rain. A southerly flow of mild air in advance of the front will allow temperatures to rise well into the 60s.
THE TROPICS…
Eta will continue to weaken as it moves across Honduras tonight. Eta will become a tropical depression. Eta is expected to emerge over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday, where it will strengthen again, becoming a tropical storm. Eta will threaten Western Cuba over the weekend then Southern Florida on Monday.
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. That is a record for the greatest number of named storms in a year. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
