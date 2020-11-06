NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Our forecast remains on track!
After morning clouds, we'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon --- temps today will be a couple degrees milder than yesterday. The warming trend continues into the weekend and record highs could be challenged tomorrow as temperatures head into the mid-70s. More of the same can be expected for Sunday. Even early next week, some records could be tied or broken.
Our next chance for rain doesn’t come until Wednesday.
Mark
---------------------------------------
THE DROUGHT SITUATION…
The drought monitor was updated yesterday, and we have seen some significant improvement! It was only a few weeks ago when much of the state was in a severe to extreme drought. Now, conditions range from near normal to a moderate drought. Other portions of the state are abnormally dry. A moderate drought is 2 steps below extreme conditions. Several rounds of heavy rain over the last few weeks have certainly made a big difference. For the Greater Hartford Area, we’ve had 29.43” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 9.72” below normal. At one point, the deficit was more that 12”. Bridgeport has received 34.67” of precipitation year-to-date, which is only 1.90” below normal.
FRIDAY…
There's some cloud coverage out there this morning, but the sky will quickly become sunny, and we’ll be off and running to yet another unseasonably warm day! Highs will range from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state. The record high for November 6th for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees, set in 2015. The record high for Bridgeport is 71 degrees, also set in 2015.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog may form after midnight.
THE WEEKEND…
Record highs will be challenged this weekend with temperatures we normally expect in late summer! For tomorrow, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 70s away from the coast. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 7th is 74 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 68 degrees, set in 1965.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and equally as warm. Highs once again will be in the low and middle 70s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 71 degrees, also set in 1975.
It is going to be a fantastic weekend for all outdoor activities, even raking up some leaves that were blown around during the blustery, cold weather we had earlier this week.
NEXT WEEK…
The unseasonably warm weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s both days. Monday will be mostly sunny, and Tuesday should be partly sunny. The record high for the 9th and 10th of November, for the Greater Hartford Area, is 76 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees both days.
Our next chance for rain won’t come until Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will move across the state with a round of showers. A southerly flow of mild air in advance of the front will allow temperatures to rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees should any sunshine break through the clouds.
High pressure should bring the return of dry weather for Thursday, but the front won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, which is still considerably milder than normal. The frontal boundary may move northward by Friday (as a warm front), which means next week could end with some rainy weather.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Depression Eta will move off the coast of Central America and over the warm water of the Northwestern Caribbean Sea today. Eta will strengthen and is forecast to become a tropical storm. Eta will move across Cuba over the weekend then it could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to South Florida and the Florida Keys early next week.
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. That is a record for the greatest number of named storms in a year. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed and has made a dent in our drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
