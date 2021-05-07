NOON HOUR UPDATE...
After a bright start to our Friday, clouds are increasing across CT. While many towns remain dry, a sprinkle here or there can’t be ruled out. Temps reach 60-65 inland, near 60 at the shoreline.
The weekend forecast is on track. Saturday will feature an overcast sky with spotty showers from the afternoon into the early evening hours, temps will only top out between 55 and 60. Then, Mother’s Day looks pretty good! Sunday starts out sunny, then clouds increase… we’re forecasting highs in the 60s. Rain chances increase toward sunset, showers become likely at night and last into Monday morning.
Beyond Monday morning’s rain, the rest of next week looks pretty quiet as of now --- another storm system could impact the region by Friday. We’ll start out mild then trend a bit cooler midweek.
Mark
------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/7/21…
Today is shaping up to be a pleasant day, even though sunshine will mix with a lot of clouds during the afternoon. High pressure will move offshore, and a southeasterly breeze will develop. This will keep coastal communities cool with highs in the 50s to near 60. Over interior portions of the state, temperatures will peak in the mid-60s.
This evening will be partly cloudy, as temperatures fall back through the 50s statewide. The sky will become cloudy by late tonight. Overnight lows will range from 40-45.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
An ocean storm will pass to the east of New England tomorrow morning, then it will move northward into Nova Scotia by evening. It will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. Still, there will be plenty of clouds due to low pressure and pool of cool air aloft. Tomorrow morning will be dry, but spotty showers are likely during the afternoon. The showers will be light. Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees cooler than normal with highs 55-60.
Scattered showers and clouds will clear away tomorrow night, and the sun will shine brightly on Mother’s Day morning! It will be quite chilly with early morning temperatures in the range of 35-45. However, Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
A storm system will spread rain into the state Sunday night. Lows will be in the 40s. Rain will impact the Monday morning commute, but weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. That’s when the storm will move rapidly out to sea to the east of New England. Developing sunshine should send temperatures rising to 65-70. There will be a dry northwesterly breeze as well.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
A deep northwesterly flow high above New England will bring cooler than normal weather to the region all 3 days. Tuesday should be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly milder with highs 60-65. Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. The normal, or average, high for May 11th, 12th, and 13th is 70 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
