It's a raw and windy day out there. The wind is still whipping and it's rather chilly with temps only in the low to mid 50s. With the wind, it's actually making those temps feel a little cooler, so grab that jacket as you're heading out the door, you'll be happy you did!
Rainfall totals in our state have exceeded 4" in areas like Danbury and Bethany. Most of southern CT has picked up between 2.5 and 3.5 inches ... farther inland, totals ranged from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
This afternoon, drizzle and a few spotty showers taper off as the day continues. At the same time, the wind remains up, at times gusting over 40 mph --- especially across eastern and southeastern CT. We had a wind gust of 62 mph at the New London Ledge! Now that's impressive!
WEATHER ALERTS…
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Windham, Northern New London, Middlesex, Southern New Haven, and Southern Fairfield Counties until 2:00 pm today. (It expires at 4pm for Windham County)
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Southern New London County until 2:00 pm today.
TODAY…
The center of a large and intense ocean storm will eventually move away during the day today. It's been super windy! We’ve already had wind gusts to over 60 mph on New London Ledge. Gusts to up to 50 are still possible this afternoon, but things will gradually get better. Scattered power outages have occurred.
Again, the storm will move away to the east of New England today. Conditions will be a little better during the afternoon as the wind will begin to ease up a little, and the showers will be over. The sky will remain cloudy, but a peek at the sun can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will rise no higher than the 50s, and the wind will certainly add to the chill.
Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 2-4.5” across most of the state, but there could be locally higher amounts of 5”. So far, flooding has been held to a minimum.
The storm will move out to sea tonight and this will allow an area of high pressure to move in from the west. The clouds will clear away, and the wind will subside. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and 40s by tomorrow morning.
THURSDAY…
This will be the pick of the week! High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and a much lighter wind. The air will be seasonably cool with highs 55-50.
Thursday night could be the chilliest night of the season (in over 5 months!) due to the combination of a clear sky and a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-30s inland to the lower 40s at the shoreline. There could be a touch of frost in the normally colder locations.
FRIDAY…
Conditions will begin to deteriorate again on Friday as the next storm evolves to the south of New England. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain may hold off until late Friday or Friday night. Highs will range from 55-60
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
It looks like we’ll be dealing with another coastal storm on Saturday, although it won’t be as intense as our current storm. Still, we can expect periods of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be some lingering showers on Sunday (Halloween). However, the bulk of the showers will be gone by sunset, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters! Highs Sunday will be in the lower 60s, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday, the first day of November is looking good! The sky will be mostly sunny, and it will be a comfortable day with highs in the low and mid-60s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
