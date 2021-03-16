TODAY, 3/16/21…
High pressure will bring calmer conditions to the state today. However, it is going to be another unseasonably chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The normal, or average high for March 16th is 48 degrees. Any limited sunshine this morning will give way to a cloudy sky this afternoon. However, it should stay dry through the daylight hours.
A weak storm system will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tonight, and it will brush Connecticut with a few snow showers. A little rain could mix in, especially near the coast. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY…
Snow showers will linger into tomorrow morning. While snowfall accumulations will range from nothing to 1”, some untreated surfaces could be slick during the morning commute. Any precipitation should end by midday, then a little sunshine could break through the overcast during the afternoon. However, even with limited sunshine, temperatures won’t rise any higher than the 40s. At least they are trending in the right direction!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A coastal storm will impact the state later this week. The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Thursday night, then it will move out to sea to the south of New England on Friday. Mild air will be in place when the precipitation begins Thursday afternoon. It will begin in the form of rain since temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s. However, cold air will get drawn into the system Thursday night and Friday morning. Therefore, rain could mix with or change to snow by late Thursday night. Lows will range from 30-35. Snow and rain will linger into Friday morning, but it should end around midday. There is the potential for a coating to 2” of snow. We’ll keep you updated on the snow potential as the week progresses. There should be some partial clearing Friday afternoon, but it will be windy and cold. Highs will only be near 40.
THE WEEKEND…
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20th! The vernal equinox will occur at 5:37 in the afternoon. As we transition from winter to spring, the weather will cooperate nicely! High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise. Saturday morning will be cold with lows in the upper teens and 20s, but Saturday afternoon will be seasonably cool with highs 45-50. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will continue. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach or exceed the 60-degree mark away from the coast! Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny with high pressure still in place.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
