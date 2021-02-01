2:20 PM UPDATE...
The worst of Winter Storm Cooper is here! Parts of the state could see 2-4" per hour snowfall rates this afternoon into early this evening! This will cause white out conditions and near blizzard conditions are likely with poor visibility and winds gusting to 40-50 mph. We've already had a report of more than 10" of snow in Bridgeport, and many parts of the state will see more than 10" of snow from this storm. Some parts of the state could see a foot and a half of snow by the time it tapers off later this evening. There will be considerable blowing and drifting, which will continue to make traveling very difficult. Be careful if you have to drive!
9:00AM UPDATE:
Well the snow is coming down at a pretty good clip this morning, especially along the shoreline. That's where we are seeing moderate bands of snow right now. That's moving from SE to NW so everybody up in Northern Ct get ready for some moderate snow to fall rather soon.
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect through tomorrow morning for the entire state.
A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect from 8pm tonight through 4am tomorrow morning for the immediate shoreline.
WINTER STORM COOPER
Good morning everyone. The snow is here, and it's going to pick up in intensity throughout the day as Winter Storm Cooper intensifies! Travel was tricky this morning and it's only going to get worse for the evening commute. The peak of the storm will be this afternoon and evening. That's when the heaviest snow and wind will be present in the state. We can expect snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour and wind gusts 40-50mph+ during this time. Power outages are not out of the question along with near blizzard conditions on the coast. Driving will be dangerous all afternoon and night, but the intensity should start to decrease after midnight. A crucial part of the forecast will be when ocean air gets roped into southeastern Connecticut. This will boost temperatures above freezing causing some areas to switch to mixed precipitation. A wintry mix and even changeover to rain is possible for the New London area. But, the overwhelming majority of the state will be snow from start to finish.
Snowfall totals statewide will range from 10-15 inches in Western CT, 8-12" in a good portion of the rest of the state, with many locations on the higher end. Extreme SE CT may see some mixing, and therefore totals may be down a few inches there, but still a good 5-10" will fall before any changeover occurs.
Light snow and rain showers will continue for most of Tuesday and wrap up near nightfall. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower to middle 30's. It will be windy in the morning Tuesday, but the winds will lessen a bit as the day progresses.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Wednesday will bring dry and cloudy conditions, but the wind field will still engulf the state. Temperatures will barely break the freezing mark. Thursday will be a very nice day with temperatures near 40, calm winds, and plenty of sunshine.
The core of the next storm will be in Northern New England. Rain and maybe a few mixed showers will be possible Friday evening and Saturday morning. Models indicate another front will push into the state for Sunday. The precipitation type will depend on the timing. Daytime or nighttime temperatures will dictate rain or snow.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis and Scot Haney
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
