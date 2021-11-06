*** A FREEZE WARNING is effect for coastal Connecticut until 9am this morning***
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend (officially at 2am tomorrow), so that means it’s time to turn our clocks back 1 hour before going to bed tonight. Sunrise today is at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
With high pressure in place, today will be bright and sunny, and the wind will be very light throughout the day. After a frosty morning, temperatures will reach the low and mid-50s during the afternoon. It’ll be a perfect day to rake up some leaves thanks to the calm conditions.
Tonight will be mainly clear, calm, and frosty with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
A large ocean storm will drift away from the Carolina Coast tomorrow. While rain will fall over the ocean far offshore from Southern New England, there will be some increase in cloud cover here in CT. The sky will become partly to perhaps mostly cloudy at times. Still, it will be a quiet day with light winds, and the air will be seasonable with highs in the mid-50s.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather most of the upcoming week. Plus, a big-warm up is on the way! After some early morning frost on Monday, temperatures will reach 60 degrees or higher during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday and Wednesday will by sunny and warmer with highs well into the 60s --- temperatures could actually reach the upper 60s! Despite this, record warmth is highly unlikely. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th (Tuesday) is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for November 10th (Wednesday) is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.
A cold front will approach New England on Friday. There is a good chance it will bring a round of showers late Friday or Friday night. A mild southerly flow in advance of the front means another day of above normal temperatures. We expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.