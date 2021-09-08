TONIGHT & THURSDAY...
A cold front will approach and begin pushing though Southern New England tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front, so chances for rain go up toward and after midnight from west to east. Some storms will be capable of producing downpours and a gusty wind. While the storms will arrive well after sunset, when the atmosphere stabilizes with the loss of heating... strong wind aloft could sustain storms at least for a while as they move across the state. In areas that receive heavier rain, there is some concern for poor drainage flooding, also along streams and rivers that are running high after recent rounds of heavy rain.
The cold front will continue moving across Southern New England tomorrow, but this will be a slow process. Furthermore, a wave of low pressure will ride along the front and enhance the potential for more rain. Therefore, expect an overcast day with showers from time to time. Brief downpours will be possible and an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Temperatures will rise no higher than the 70s and the air will be muggy throughout most of the day.
Showers will end by midnight and as a northwesterly flow of drier air kicks in tomorrow night, the sky will become clear. Temperatures will trend cooler, bottoming out in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week on a refreshing note. With ample sunshine and a northwesterly breeze temperatures should peak in the 70s!
High pressure will move into New England at night and conditions will be ideal for radiational cooling. The combination of a clear sky, dry air, and a light wind will allow temperatures to bottom out in the 40s and 50s --- chilly for early September!
Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry will pass well offshore of New England on Friday. It will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. However, there will be large swells in addition to dangerous surf and rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Conditions will improve over the upcoming weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be an ideal day for outdoor activities! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be sunny. After a very cool morning, temperatures will reach the upper 70s during the afternoon. Plus, the humidity will remain low, and the wind will be light.
A cold front will move into Northern New England on Sunday. That’s where there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Here in Connecticut, we’ll manage to squeeze in another dry day. However, a southwesterly flow of warm air will send temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast! The humidity will be on the rise, too. It will feel more like mid-summer again!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be warm and humid as well with highs will be in the lower 80s. The cold front will move southward into Connecticut during the afternoon, and that means there will be the potential for showers and a few strong thunderstorms.
The front will stall to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday, and high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada. An ocean flow between these 2 systems could result in a mostly cloudy day with a rising chance for rain. If that happens, it will also be a cool day with highs 70-75.
Warmer, muggier air should return to the state by midweek as temperatures could reach 80 degrees. The sky should be mostly cloudy, and there will be the risk for showers and thunderstorms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------
IDA/FLOODING...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 8th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.