TODAY, 10/3/21…
Today is shaping up to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 70s! A cold front will slowly slide southward across Southern New England, but showers will hold off until well after dark. Great timing! We can expect partly sunny skies followed by increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and evening. Overall, another pleasant day for all outdoor activities!
Rain will develop just before or a little after midnight tonight as temperatures bottom out in the 50s.
THE UPCOMING WEEK…
The cold front will stall to the south of Long Island tomorrow and Tuesday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build southward from Canada into Northern New England. The moist northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will result in a period of cloudy, wet weather for Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain tomorrow with a few heavier showers mixed in, and possibly some thunder. Highs will only be in the low and middle 60s. More rain can be expected at times tomorrow night. Lows will range from 50-55.
Rainfall should be lighter Tuesday, but there will still be some occasional rain and drizzle. Highs will be in the low and middle 60s again. Between tomorrow and Tuesday, Connecticut could receive 0.25” to 2.0” of rain.
High pressure will eventually bring drier air to the state as the week progresses. By Wednesday, morning clouds should give way to partial clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
By Thursday and Friday, we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and milder temperatures too. We are forecasting highs in the lower 70s both days. Nighttime lows should be in the 40s and lower 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out toward the end of the week, our weather will be dry most of the time.
THE WEEKEND…
The mild weather will likely carry over into Saturday. It should be a partly sunny day with highs in the lower 70s again.
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
