YESTERDAY'S RECAP…
The warming trend peaked yesterday with temperatures reaching the middle 80s in many locations! The high temperature at Bradley International Airport was 86 degrees, which makes yesterday the warmest day since September 8th of last year (also 86 degrees). Even shoreline communities were in the 80s before a sea breeze kicked in during the afternoon.
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Today won’t be as warm as yesterday. High pressure over Eastern New England will bring a cooler, maritime air to the state. The air will be dry as well. Highs will range from the 60s and lower 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s over interior portions of the state. Overall, a great day for outdoor activities! The sky will be partly sunny.
Just like last evening, a cooling sea breeze will knock temperatures down this evening. The result will be a very pleasant night with lows in the 50s.
Tomorrow will be a lot like today when it comes to sky conditions and high temperatures. The only difference will be a low risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Most of the state will remain dry.
THE WEEKEND…
The risk of showers and thunderstorms will be greater this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Saturday will be a little cooler due to more cloud cover. Highs should range from 75-80. A surface trough will be the focus of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be showers in the state during the morning and afternoon hours.
Any showers will end Saturday night, then the sky will become partly cloudy. It’ll be a mild night with lows near 60.
Sunday morning will be partly to mostly sunny, but the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be on the rise during the afternoon. That’s when a backdoor cold front will move into the state. Before the front arrives, temperatures are expected to peak in the 80s.
Cooler, drier air will overspread the state Sunday night. Temperatures will dip to 50-55 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will build southward out of Canada, and it will bring dry, refreshing weather on Monday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 70s. Monday night will be nice and cool with lows 45-55.
Warmer air will take another run at New England by Tuesday. The result will be a mostly cloudy day, and there will be a chance for a couple of showers. Highs will be in the 70s.
Wednesday will be breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 80s! The air will turn more humid as well. The sky will be partly sunny most of the day, but a few showers and thunderstorms may develop during the heat of the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
