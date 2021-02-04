TODAY, 2/4/21…
A ridge of high pressure will approach New England from the west today, and that means we can expect a nice winter day. In fact, today will be the nicest day of the week! There will be some lingering clouds, but there will be a decent amount of sunshine too. Highs will range from 35-40. A northwest breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher, but it will quickly subside during the evening as the ridge of high pressure moves over the region.
Tonight will start out clear, but clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Before the clouds arrive, temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will move into New England by late in the day. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of slightly milder air. Temperatures should reach 38-45 across much of the state. The front will bring plenty of clouds and there will be a period of wet snow and rain. However, the precipitation will hold off until after the morning commute. There may be some accumulation of snow in the Northwest Hills, but for most of the state this will be a mainly rain event.
The wet weather will quickly depart by tomorrow evening, and the clouds will clear away overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
Saturday will feature partly sunny skies and a brisk westerly breeze. The air will be seasonably cold with highs mostly in the middle 30s. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s Saturday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.
It now looks like a coastal storm will pass out to sea well to the south of New England on Sunday. All of the major guidance models are onboard with this scenario. It appears the upper wind flow will remain flatter, instead of carving out a deep trough over the Eastern United States. Therefore, the surface low will move out to sea instead of moving northward closer to the coast of New England. Of course, this storm is still 4 days away and things could change, but for now we are cautiously optimistic Sunday will be storm-free. While we can't rule out a snow or rain shower Sunday afternoon, most of the day will be dry. Highs should range from 35-40.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25, and highs 30-35. A storm system will move into the state by Tuesday. It appears there will be enough warming aloft to change snow over to a wintery mix and rain. It may be a raw day, however, with highs ranging from the 30s over interior portions of the state to near 40 at the coast.
For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. A light wintry mix is possible, but it shouldn’t be too cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WINTER STORM COOPER…
Winter Storm Cooper dumped 10-19” of snow on most of the state. It appears Danbury hit the jackpot with 19” of snow! Winds gusted to over 50 mph in some coastal communities. Blizzard conditions occurred in Waterbury and Bridgeport for several hours. That means (for at least 3 consecutive hours) there were sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 mph or higher, and the visibility was reduced to a ¼ mile or less due to falling snow or blowing snow. Record daily snowfall also occurred in several locations. 11.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport yesterday, which is a new record for February 1st. 15.2” of snow fell in Bridgeport yesterday, which is also a February 1st record. It was also a top 10 snowstorm for Bridgeport!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
