THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to clear tonight. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and it won’t be too cold overnight. Lows will be in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
FRIDAY…
An area of low pressure will pass through Northern New England tomorrow, but it won’t have much of an impact on our weather in Connecticut. Sunshine will mix with some patchy cloudiness by afternoon, and some towns could see a passing flurry or snow shower. A northwesterly breeze will become progressively stronger, and we’ll likely have gusts to over 20 mph during the afternoon. Highs will range from 38-45, but the northwest wind will usher much colder air into the state Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn, and the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will sunny, but windy and cold. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 20s and lower 30s, but it will feel even colder especially when the northwest wind gusts to 40 mph or higher. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.
Saturday night will be clear and bitterly cold with lows in the teens. Wind chills will dip to between 5 below zero and 10 above!
Sunday will be bright and sunny, but we’ll still have to deal with that cold northwest wind. Highs will range from 28-35. Wind chills will be in the teens during the daytime hours.
The wind will diminish Sunday night under a mainly clear sky. The result will be a very cold night with lows ranging from 8-18 across the state.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be dry and seasonably cold. The sky will be partly sunny, and we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 30s.
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Monday night and Tuesday, then it will move straight out to sea. The latest forecast guidance models are keeping most of the snow to the south of New England. However, the storm is still 5 days away and many things could change. Just a slight shift in the storm track (north or south) could make the difference between accumulating snow or no snow at all. For now, we are forecasting a chance for snow in the morning followed by clearing skies during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cold with highs 30-35.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s.
A bigger storm will move off the East Coast on Thursday. Once again, we’re not sure if it will be a hit or miss. The latest model runs are forecasting a near miss at this time. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANUARY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
