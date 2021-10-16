WEEKEND…
Another very mild start- temperatures are in the 60s heading out the door, meanwhile our normal high temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees. As of 6:30 AM, New Haven is already at 70 degrees! Dewpoints are feeling muggy and in the low-mid 60s. Today overall will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Our taste of summertime in mid-October won't last too much longer though, as much cooler air will filter into our state tomorrow after a cold front moves through.
We are at a risk for strong to severe storms as we head later towards this early evening. The storm prediction center has issued the western portion of our state in the slight risk category, while the rest of our state is underneath a lower or marginal risk. We have the potential to see gusty even potentially isolating damaging wind gusts ahead of the front with some brief but heavy rainfall and some rumbles of thunder. As this system advances from west to east, we are expecting the storms to weaken and/ or break apart.
After this system passes through during the overnight hours, much cooler and seasonal fall air will filter in for tomorrow. High temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for Sunday to a much more normal feel in the mid-60s. It will be an overall nice day but there is a chance for a couple spot showers in the afternoon. Breezy conditions continue through the next couple of days along with a cooler feel!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be chilly! Especially after the unseasonably warm temperatures we have had-- highs will not even reach 60 degrees in some locations. However, high pressure will keep us nice and dry and that will remain the case for most of the week ahead. A warming trend once again will slowly bring temperatures from the upper 50s inland on Monday to the upper 60s on Thursday. Friday could bring our next chance of rain with a frontal system that could bring some showers.
Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.