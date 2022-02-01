THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky this evening and overnight. Temperatures will not be remotely close to as cold as they have been the last couple of nights, as they bottom out in the 20s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Our hump day will feature even milder weather than today as temperatures during the afternoon peak in the lower 40s. This will happen because of a southwesterly flow, despite a mostly cloudy sky.
Thursday will be mild, again, but you’ll need the rain gear as wet weather becomes likely. While not a not a nor’easter like Bobby, we’re concerned about a slow-moving cold front. Similar to Bobby, there is uncertainty surrounding what we can expect as we close out the week. Regardless, wet or wintry precipitation will play a role in both the morning and evening commutes Friday.
As of now, rain becomes heavier Thursday night into early Friday (some towns could pick up over 1”). High temperatures Friday will be achieved in the predawn hours, then slowly drop as the day progresses. As this happens, we’ll see a transition (from north to south) over to wintry or icy mix including freezing rain and sleet, then snow. The big question is when does the colder air arrive… this will impact how much mix/snow could fall and therefore how big of an impact it will have on the day.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the late-week storm system, another Arctic air mass settled in. Saturday, we’re forecasting highs in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday, after a single digit start, temperature peak int eh lower 30s. The weekend may not end on a dry note as a weak coastal low could bring some snow to parts of Southern New England.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday and Tuesday of next week looks quiet and dry, as of now.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
