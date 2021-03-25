NOON HOURU PDATE..
The pesky low clouds and fog continues to burn off early afternoon (as of 12pm, the sun was out in Litchfield Co) ...as more of it is revealed temperatures warm into the 70s inland and into the 60s at the shoreline.
A storm system passes to our northwest tonight and tomorrow, bringing scattered showers. There is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm as we close out the week. As a cold front pushes through later tomorrow, the wind will intensify… gusts could reach/exceed 40 mph! Temps should still top our near 70 inland.
The weekend forecast is on track:
Saturday – mostly sunny, a calmer wind, highs near 60 (so cooler than tomorrow but still above average)
Sunday – cloudy with rain becoming likely, especially through the afternoon/evening hours. Highs will only reach the 50s.
Next week features a chilly, windy but dry start, highs Monday may not make it out of the 40s. However, the cooler weather will be short-lived, as temperatures head back to 60 or higher by midweek.
TODAY AND TOMORROW…
Unseasonably warm weather is expected both days and temperatures could rise to near record levels! Clouds and areas of fog this morning will give way to a partly sunny sky, and temperatures will peak in the 70s away from the coast! The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for March 25th is 78 degrees, and that was set all the way back in 1910! The record high for Bridgeport is 68 degrees, set in 1987. For now, we are not forecasting record highs, but it could be very close with enough sunshine!
A strong storm will track to the west of New England tonight and tomorrow. The storm will drag a cold front across the state tomorrow afternoon. A southerly flow will pump mild, humid air into the state tonight. Lows will be in the 50s. There will be a chance for showers late tonight and tomorrow morning, then potentially a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will mix with some partial sunshine. Plus, it will be breezy and balmy with temperatures ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for March 26th is 74 degrees, set in 1922. The record high for Bridgeport is 70 degrees, set in 1954. Once again, it could be close!
A strong south to southwest wind will switch around to the northwest by tomorrow evening, and it could get quite gusty for several hours. Gusts to 40 mph or higher will be possible. The northwesterly flow will usher cooler, drier air into the state tomorrow night, and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 40s by Saturday morning.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
The first half of the weekend will be quite pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The mercury will then dip to 35-40 Saturday night.
Without a doubt, Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday. Rain will develop in the morning, and we’ll get a good soaking in the afternoon and evening. Plus, it will be noticeably cooler due to a raw northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 50s at best.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A strong northwest wind will bring chilly conditions to the state on Monday. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures may not rise out of the 40s Monday afternoon! The northwest wind will likely gust to 40 mph, and wind chills will be in the 20s to lower 30s much of the day. Monday night will be breezy and cold with lows 25-30.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little more comfortable in the afternoon with highs 55-60. By midweek, a southerly flow will pump milder air into the state. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Most of Wednesday will be dry. Rain is possible late in the day, or it could hold off until Wednesday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
