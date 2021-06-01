THE SPRINGFIELD TORNADO…
Today, June 1st, marks the 10th year anniversary of the Springfield tornado. It was a violent EF-3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The tornado was on the ground for 38 miles, from Westfield through Springfield to Monson, Brimfield, and Southbridge. 3 lives were lost, and 200 people were injured.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant evening! The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. That is a lot more comfortable than recent evenings. Overnight lows will be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, as well as seasonably warm temperatures. Highs will range from 75-80 over interior portions of the state. Shoreline highs will range from 70-75 due to a southwesterly breeze. A couple of showers are expected to briefly pop up during the afternoon, but much of the state will remain dry.
The sky will become overcast tomorrow night, and it will be mild with lows 55-60. Areas of fog may form after midnight.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A Bermuda High will pump warm, humid air into the state later this week! We will really start to feel the humidity on Thursday. Abundant cloud cover will limit highs to the 70s, but dew points will be in the 60s. With higher moisture levels and a disturbance moving in aloft, showers and embedded thunderstorms are likely. Some hefty downpours are likely, but the day won’t be a complete washout. Showers will linger into Thursday night. It’ll be mild and muggy as well with lows 60-65.
Although a shower or thunderstorm is possible on Friday, most of the day will be dry. With brighter skies, temperatures are expected to top 80 degrees away from the coast. It will feel even warmer due to the high humidity.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The heat is really going to ramp up this weekend. Temperatures will rise well into the 80s on Saturday, and the air will be humid. The sky will be partly sunny, and there will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot! We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. It’ll be a great day for the beach since temperatures will be in the 80s there. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Our first heat wave of 2021 should become official early next week! We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 90s Monday and Tuesday. For a heat wave to occur, we need at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. Monday should be dry with mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front approaching from the north could cause a few isolated or widely scattered thunderstorms to pop up Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise, it should be a partly to mostly sunny day.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
From Friday through early Monday morning, Connecticut received 2-4” of rain, and there have been locally higher totals greater than 4”. Plus, it was a cold weekend. I’m sure many of you had to put the heat on in the house. Saturday’s high in Windsor Locks was 49 degrees, and it was 52 degrees in Bridgeport. Those temperatures set new records for the coldest high temperature for May 29th. On Sunday, the high was 50 degrees in Windsor Locks and 52 in Bridgeport. Once again, new records were set for the coldest high temperature for May 30th!
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.