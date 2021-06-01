NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature a mix of sun and clouds… also milder temperatures as they head into the mid-70s inland, lower 70s at the coast.
Tomorrow, there’s just a slight chance for an afternoon shower; otherwise it’s a dry day with highs near 80 inland.
There’s a better chance for rain/storms Thursday afternoon/evening. A shower or storm is also possible Friday.
Overall, as we head thru the end of the week and into the weekend, the humidity will increase. The temperature also goes up, mid-80s Saturday and near 90 Sunday. At the shoreline, highs should reach 80-85.
Of note, weather-wise, today June 1st…
• Marks the official beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season
• Marks the beginning of ‘meteorological’ summer
• Marks the 10 year anniversary of the tornado that moved through Springfield, paralleling our northern border (it reached EF3 status at one point and was on the ground for 38 miles)
Mark
-------------------------------------------
THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…
Today, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. Officially, summer will begin on Sunday, June 20th, at 11:32 pm (also Father’s Day). Today also marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th.
Temperatures will finally get back to normal today. Highs will be in the 70s and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The normal, or average, high for June 1st is 76 degrees.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
A Bermuda High will pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state later this week! Tomorrow will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be near 80. A couple of showers may pop up in Northern Connecticut, but most of the state will be dry.
We will really start to feel the humidity Thursday and Friday. Dew points will rise into the 60s. There will also be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with moisture levels on the rise. Abundant cloud cover may limit Thursday’s highs to the 70s, but Friday should be a little brighter and warmer with highs near 80.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
There is a good chance the weekend will be rain-free. However, we’ll be feeling some heat! Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s. Sunday will be hot with highs near 90 away from the coast. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The hot weather will carry over into next week. We are forecasting highs in the lower 90s over interior portions of the state on Monday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Since the rain began on Friday, Connecticut received 2-4” of rain, and there have been locally higher totals greater than 4”. Plus, it was a cold weekend. We're sure many of you had to put the heat on in the house. Saturday’s high in Windsor Locks was 49 degrees, and it was 52 degrees in Bridgeport. Those temperatures set new records for the coldest high temperature for May 29th. On Sunday, the high was 50 degrees in Windsor Locks and 52 in Bridgeport. Once again, new records were set for the coldest high temperature for May 30th!
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May is going into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area is coming in at 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The high temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The low was 38 degrees on the 13th.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal!
