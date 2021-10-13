THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Cloud cover held temperatures down a bit today, but they were still above average for this time of year. This evening, expect a mainly overcast sky with temperatures slowly dropping through the 60s. Overnight, some sprinkles are possible, then some partial clearing should get underway toward daybreak. At the same time, some patchy fog could develop. We’re forecasting lows in the 50s, so a bit milder than last night.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures tomorrow should head back to levels nearly 10 degrees above average. Keep in mind our normal high for this time of year is in the mid-60s. We could easily hit the mid-70s!
The bump up in temperature is compliments of a southwesterly flow that develops as high pressure moves offshore. Also, you may notice a slight uptick in humidity.
Friday, expect more of the same. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, most of the time it will be dry. Temperatures will be the big headline as they again reach the mid-70s in many communities.
THE WEEKEND…
Our transition from unseasonably warm to seasonably cool is still on track to happen over the weekend. As a warm front moves in, a shower is possible early Saturday. Then most of the day should be dry and mild, despite a lot of cloud cover. You will probably also notice a southwesterly breeze in advance of a cold front. Toward and after sunset, chances for rain and even thunderstorms will increase as the front moves into and through the region. Behind the front, Sunday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently the 3rd week of October will start on a much cooler note, perhaps unseasonably so. Highs Monday may struggle to reach 60 in some towns. At night, lows will be near 40, with the usual cooler spots dipping into the 30s! Then Tuesday into Wednesday, highs get progressively milder as they’ll reach the low to mid-60s. With high pressure in the region, it will also be dry and mostly sunny.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.