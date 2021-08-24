HENRI RECAP...
Henri make landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 Sunday afternoon as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased yesterday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
OUR 4th HEAT WAVE...
It could begin as early as today, but the hottest weather will likely come tomorrow and Thursday, potentially Friday as well.
Today will be mostly sunny, humid and very warm. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index (what you feel) will likely reach 90-95. Tonight will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the 60s.
Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 tomorrow and Thursday, and the heat index could reach 95-100 with dew point temperatures topping 70 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up Thursday afternoon or evening as a cold front approaches the region from the west.
For now, we are forecasting 90 degrees for Friday, but it could be even hotter. It all depends on how quickly the cold front will move across the state. With the front in the vicinity, there will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but the risk appears to be low at this point.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF AUGUST...
Relief from the heat and high humidity is on the way for the weekend! The cold front will move off to the south of New England, and high pressure will build across the region with cooler, drier air. Saturday will be partly sunny and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures could then dip into the 50s in many outlying areas Saturday night.
Sunday should be partly sunny and pleasant as well. While a shower is possible, most of the day should be partly sunny. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK...
Temperatures will be on the rise by Monday. They could reach 85-90 and there will be an increase in the humidity as well. With an approaching cold front, there will be a thunderstorm risk in the afternoon and evening.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 23th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 23th of August last year, there were 38 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
