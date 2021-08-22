HENRI RECAP...
Henri make landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 Sunday afternoon as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
It looks like Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". The peak wind gust reported in the state was 53 mph in Groton.
Henri is now a tropical depression, and will continue to bring periods of rain to the state today.
MONDAY...
Tropical Depression Henri is just to the W of CT this morning, and will continue to impact our weather today, despite considerable weakening. It is making a loop over the Lower Hudson Valley before scooting back across Southern New England and pushing offshore tonight. The Flood Watch continues through this evening, and there will be some ongoing flash flood concerns.
It won't be raining all day in every town, but towns that do get rain will also be dealing with very heavy tropical downpours. A lot of water coming down quickly, on top of very saturated grounds, may cause localized flash flooding. A half an inch, up to two inches of additional rain may fall today, with isolated higher amounts in some heavier rain bands. Though the risk of severe weather is fairly low today, we will watch the radar closely. There is a slight risk of an isolated tornado, as Henri rotates through.
Highs today will be 75-80, and the humidity remains very high.
OUR 4th HEAT WAVE...
Power outages that last at least 48 hours or longer will be a concern as temperatures climb into the 90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
It will be hot and humid Tuesday- Thursday with overnight lows in the 70's and daytime highs in the lower 90's. Skies will be partly sunny each day.
LATE WEEK...
A cold front will break the heatwave, depending on the strength of the front, isolated or scattered thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday evening. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Friday. The air will be noticeably drier on Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon, Melissa Cole
----------------------------------
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.