11PM HENRI UPDATE...
There's been a slight shift in the track, to the east... given we're still 4-5 days out, there will be more adjustments in the days ahead. Regardless, this is a tropical system that requires close monitoring as it very well could play some role in our weather over the upcoming weekend.
Mark
----------------------------------------
TONIGHT & THURSDAY…
The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring showers, tropical downpours, and a few thunderstorms to the state after midnight through tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather for later tonight into tomorrow. That means there is the chance for damaging winds. Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado can’t be ruled out. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll also see intervals of sunshine.
The greatest risk for flash flooding will be to the north and west of Connecticut, but torrential downpours could cause poor drainage flooding on some of our state’s roads during the morning commute. It is also going to feel like the tropics with dew point values in the low and mid-70s. On the thermometer, highs tomorrow will range from 80-85. However, it will feel much warmer due to the stifling humidity.
Any lingering showers will end tomorrow evening. The air will remain mild and muggy with lows around 70 at night, give or take a few degrees.
While locally heavy rainfall is a concern with the remnants of Fred, we do need rain. After the 3rd wettest July on record, August has been quite dry. To date, for the Hartford Area, only 0.80” of rain has been received, and the deficit has grown to 1.83”. Meanwhile, only 0.35” has fallen in Bridgeport this month, a deficit of 2.02”.
FRIDAY…
There is a good chance we’ll squeeze in a dry weather to end the week. Friday should be partly sunny, humid, and hotter with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. Due to the high humidity, the heat index (what you feel) will certainly be in the 90s.
THE WEEKEND…
For now, we believe Saturday will be ok. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and the possibility of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The air will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s.
The risk for showers, thunderstorms, and a gusty wind will be on the rise late Sunday and Sunday night. It all depends on the track of Henri. Currently it's a strong tropical storm centered over the open Atlantic to the southwest of Bermuda. The 5pm projected path from the National Hurricane Center is more alarming with a major shift to the west. The forecast has the center of Henri passing over or near Cape Cod on Monday! Meanwhile, the afternoon run of the GFS model has Henri scoring a direct hit on Long Island and Connecticut late Sunday into Monday. The GFS is forecasting Henri to slow down or even stall for a while once it reaches Southern New England. That is not good scenario as Henri could batter the region with heavy rain and a gusty wind for an extended period of time. This is something we’ll have to watch very closely. At the very minimum, Henri will cause dangerous surf, large swells and rip currents to ocean facing beaches.
We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center!
NEXT WEEK…
Whether we get a glancing blow or something worse, impacts from Henri could last into Monday. At this point, we are forecasting a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be in the lower 80s, and the humidity will remain high.
The is little doubt Henri will be gone by Tuesday. It should be a partly sunny, hot day with highs around 90. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Wednesday could be even hotter with highs in the lower 90s. The sky should be partly sunny. For now, we are not expecting showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 18th, there have been 21 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 5 days in August. Through the 18th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.