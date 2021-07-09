TROPICAL STORM ELSA…
Elsa is gone, but it sure dumped a lot of rain on Connecticut! Most locations received 2-5” of rain, But Stamford received more than 5”. Flash flooding occurred in many parts of the state, and there were numerous reports of road closures due to flooding and in some cases down trees. The torrential rain was much more of a problem than the wind. The peak wind gust from Elsa was 42 mph in Bridgeport and Groton. This kept the number of power outages to a minimum. In fact, we had more power outages from the severe storms that swept across the state earlier this week.
River flood warnings are in effect for the Housatonic River at the Stevenson Dam, and the Yantic River in Southeastern Connecticut near Yantic.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A couple of showers and thunderstorms will move across the state this evening. They are associated with a weak cold front. Otherwise, we can expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be mostly in the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 60s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a decent weekend, although it won’ be completely rain-free. Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with highs 80-85. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, but many towns will not get one.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler with lows 60-65.
Sunday will also feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak in the lower 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, Connecticut will be caught between high pressure to the north and a nearly stationary front to our south. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side of normal through Tuesday. For Monday, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs should be near 80 (70s at the coast). Tuesday should be mostly cloudy as well. One again, there will be a chance for a shower. Highs should be close to 80 (70s at the coast).
The wind will turn more southerly or southwesterly by midweek as high pressure moves away to the east of New England. Therefore, a significant warming trend is expected. Temperatures should reach the 80s on Wednesday, then 90-95 over interior portions of the state Thursday and Friday! The humidity will be on the rise as well. For now, we are forecasting the chance for an afternoon thunderstorm on Wednesday. Thursday could be dry despite the heat. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm returns on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
