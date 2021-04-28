10PM UPDATE...
Scattered showers with some downpours moved through CT from northwest to southeast this evening. With 2 hours left to go in the 28th day of the month, what was left of the rain was along the coastline and moving offshore. Temperatures ranged from the mid-50 to the lower 60s. They shouldn't drop considerably, only to the low and mid-50s toward daybreak. Areas of fog will also develop, so keep that in mind for the morning commute.
You'll need the rain gear tomorrow, as a soaking rain becomes likely through the afternoon into the night. Read on (below) for more....
Mark
---------------------------------
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT:
After topping out 75-80 inland and in the low to mid-60s along the shoreline, a very pleasant evening is underway across CT. While mostly cloudy, we’re dry until sunset. Then, there’s a chance for a shower or storm as a disturbance to our west heads our way, likely between 8p and midnight. However, any storms should weaken as they work into the state (while we could hear some thunder, we don’t expect severe weather).
Otherwise, areas of patchy fog could develop by daybreak. By then temperatures only bottom out in the low to mid-50s, so it will be noticeably warmer as you walk out the door in the morning (compared to this morning).
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be a cloudier day. While there could be some showers in the morning, widespread rain becomes likely as the day progresses. There will be periods of rain through the evening and into the night, at times heavy (thunder is possible, too). This is due to waves of low pressure riding along a stalled boundary draped across Southern New England. A cold front moves through the region early Friday… as we close out the week, the wind picks up. We’ll likely see some lingering showers, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Total rainfall will range from half an inch to an inch, with perhaps some locally higher amounts. Something our lawns and gardens will certainly appreciate!
THE WEEKEND…
The month of May kicks off on a decent note, weatherwise. Saturday will be blustery as it will be windy and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be less windy and milder. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temps should peak near 70 inland/60s at the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week starts out dry and mild with temps into the low and mid-70s (perhaps near 80 inland). Tuesday, there’s a chance for rain/storms with a cold front that will drop temps a bit for Wednesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.