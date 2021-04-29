THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Today will be a cloudier day. While there are some showers out there right now, widespread rain becomes likely as the day progresses. There will be periods of rain through the evening and into the night, at times heavy (thunder is possible, too). This is due to waves of low pressure riding along a stalled boundary draped across Southern New England. A cold front moves through the region early tomorrow… as we close out the week, the wind picks up. We’ll likely see some lingering showers, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy.
Total rainfall will range from half an inch to an inch, with perhaps some locally higher amounts. Something our lawns and gardens will certainly appreciate!
THE WEEKEND…
The month of May kicks off on a decent note, weather wise. Saturday will be blustery and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be less windy and milder. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temps should peak near 70 inland/60s at the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Next week starts out dry and mild with temps into the low and mid-70s (perhaps near 80 inland). Tuesday, there’s a chance for rain/storms with a cold front that will drop temps a bit for Wednesday.
