THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A snow squall line is sweeping through Northern New England. The line will be significantly weaker after dark. The squall may impact Massachusetts, but it will not make it to Connecticut. Flurries can be expected for at least the NW and NE hills. A coating isn’t out of the question in Litchfield County. If you see any flurries, be careful of some icy spots on the roads. It’ll be significantly colder as the flurries arrive.
EARLY WEEK…
Lows will start off in the teens on Monday, and we’ll end the day in the upper 20s. This is well below average for this time of the year. The strong, late-winter sun will help us out, but the wind chills will be tough to ignore. It’ll feel like the teens throughout most of Monday thanks to a steady northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Make sure you are taking precautions with keeping your children, pets, and home warm as if it were the middle of January.
Tuesday will start off very cold, but there will be a significant warmup in the afternoon. Depending on cloud cover, most of the start should break 40 degrees. As the warmer air arrives, there will be a chance of spot rain or mix showers overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday will be a calmer day and seasonably cool.
LATE WEEK…
Another cold front drops on Thursday. This will have a chance of bringing flurries but no accumulations are expected. It’ll be a colder day with highs in the mid-30s and a breeze. Friday will be a beautiful sunny day with increasing pressure.
Mother Nature will swing us closer to spring this upcoming weekend. Southerly flow will get our highs close to 50 by Sunday. This will bring rain. For now, Sunday morning has the best chance of rain. Depending on your elevation and the timing, some mixed precipitation is also possible.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(10) comments
OMG. I heard the snow could be ankle deep before its over! Should we panic buy now, or later tonight?
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.