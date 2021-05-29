THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The next storm is surging up the coast. We’ve seen some consistent rainbands on the shoreline. Otherwise, we’ll expect to see mainly drizzle and sprinkles for the remainder of the evening. Low end temperatures will stay in the 40s. Most cities should dip below 50 with a steady breeze.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The next storm system will follow closely on Sunday. Temperatures will astonishingly stay in the lower 50s! There will be a minor coastal flooding risk. The storm will lift into the northeast and the entirety of the storm will sweep across Connecticut. Rain will be on-and-off through the day giving us another one to two inches of rain. The west side of the state should see the higher end.
Showers will continue into Monday morning. The precipitation should be very light by the afternoon. The storm should eject out of the region by Monday evening. If it goes fast enough, we may be able to get some sunbreaks and afternoon warming. Depending on the cloud cover, we should see temperature rise into the upper 60s. Temperatures in the 70s will probably be too much to ask for.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Temperatures will be near average starting on Tuesday. This is the only day of the week where we don’t have any rain chances. The forecast will get warmer. 80 degrees is possible when we get to Wednesday along with some afternoon showers. There is a slight chance for afternoon showers to develop.
We’ll have a good setup for showers and thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Temperatures should stay close to average even with the rain chances. Friday, for now, looks like the best setup for organized thunderstorms. Next weekend has a slight chance of rain with temperatures near average.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
