THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We continue to enjoy a gorgeous stretch of weather, and lately it has been feeling more like May! Temperature exceeded 70 degrees in parts of the state for a second consecutive day. A sea breeze will cool things off this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s. Overnight lows will range from 38-46. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and patchy fog may form before dawn.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be another beautiful spring day! The sky will be mostly sunny, although there should be an increase in cloud cover toward evening. High temperatures will range from 60-65 at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state!
The sky will become mostly cloudy tomorrow night, and the mercury will dip into the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days for outdoor activities. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. However, most of the day will be dry and unseasonably mild with highs 70-75 away from the coast! Shoreline highs will be in the 60s due to a developing sea breeze, which is still quite pleasant.
A weak coastal storm will bring periods of rain and drizzle to the state on Sunday. It’ll be cooler too with highs closer to 60 degrees. While the timing isn’t good, we certainly need the rain. Rainfall deficits since the beginning of the meteorological spring (March 1st) have now exceeded 2”, and the fire danger remains high. The drought monitor was updated today, and all of Eastern Connecticut is considered to be “abnormally dry”. The rest of the state is ok, at least for now.
NEXT WEEK…
With low pressure aloft and a weak reflection at the surface, showers are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy both days. Highs will range from 55-60 on Monday. Tuesday should be a little milder with highs 60-65. Between Sunday and early next, much of the state should receive 0.50” to 1.0” and there could be locally higher amounts. That’ll put a dent in the rainfall deficit, but we will need more rain to completely catch up.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs 60-65. While a shower is possible, there will be a better chance for showers on Thursday as some energy pivots around an upper level low that will be in place over the Northeast.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
