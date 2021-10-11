THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A gorgeous evening is underway across Connecticut, as temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s. With high pressure to our north and an area of low pressure offshore, a northeasterly or ocean flow will continue this evening. This means after some clearing, low clouds and fog develop overnight. Temperatures should bottom out in the low to mid-50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
The remainder of the week will feature a continuation of above average temperatures and essentially dry weather. Anticipate morning lows in the 50s, while afternoon highs will be in the 70s. Think that’s mild for mid-October? It is! The normal low for this time of year is in the lower 40s, while the average high is in the mid-60s.
After some morning fog, we should see an increasing amount of sunshine by tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday, a weak disturbance passes through the region that could touch off some spotty sprinkles; but, overall, most of the time it will be dry. At times, we’ll see more clouds than sunshine. Then Thursday into Friday, we should see a good amount of sunshine as high pressure will be in control. By the end of the week, temperatures could hit the mid to upper 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
The unseasonably warm weather comes to an end this weekend as a storm system moves into the region. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but as of now: there could be some showers early Saturday with a warm front. Then, later in the day, rain and perhaps a thunderstorm with the arrival of a cold front. Behind the front… Sunday appears dry, brighter, and cooler with highs in the 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently the 3rd week of October appears to start on a cooler, but seasonable note. Lows Monday should be in the 40s with highs reaching the low to mid-60s. With high pressure in the region, it will also be rain-free and mostly sunny.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.44”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.