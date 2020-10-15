TODAY…
As high pressure dominates, we’ll see abundant sunshine. As that area of high pressure move offshore, a southerly flow will develop … this will help boost temperatures to the low and mid-70s, to even warmer levels than yesterday! As a storm system heads our way from the west, the wind will intensify, with gusts 20 to 30 mph.
FRIDAY, AND THE WEEKEND…
As that system arrives as we close out the week, clouds increase with scattered showers becoming likely during the day on Friday. The main event comes tomorrow evening though early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure rides along a slow-moving cold front. This is when the rain could be heavy, and by the time it’s done Saturday morning, as it looks now, 1 to 2 inches could fall (with locally higher amounts). After the rain ends, clearing gets under way – but it will be cool and breezy, with highs near 60. Then Sunday should be quite nice: after a chilly start near 40, temps rebound into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday look primarily dry with variable cloud cover. Temperatures will be a little above average: morning lows in the 40s, afternoon highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY RECAP…
What a gorgeous Hump Day across CT! Under abundant sunshine, temperatures peaked in the upper 60s and lower 70s (normal high is 64). We’re now 2 weeks into the month of October, and so far the month is warmer than normal. The average temperature is 56.8 degrees to date, 1.6 degrees above normal. While some towns Tuesday received up to and over 4” of rain, at Bradley Int’l Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), much less was received (1.51”). Given this, we actually still have a deficit for the month, at 0.24 inches.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
