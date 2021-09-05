THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
A milder start this Sunday morning than yesterday- temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and dewpoints are slightly muggy along the shoreline (in the mid 60s). However, more clouds have moved in overnight and we aren't expecting too much sunshine today. The good news is- we are going to stay dry for most of the morning, clouds will build gradually. In the afternoon, we could see scattered showers and other areas will stay dry. As moisture continues to move in, the unsettled weather will continue through the overnight hours as showers and even the chance of an isolated storm.
Meanwhile, all of our river flood warnings have dropped today, this is after the remnants of Ida created flooding conditions for much of our state.
Tomorrow morning the rain may linger into part of the morning, but for the most part we stay dry. As the clouds push away we are expecting a fantastic and sunny Labor Day on tap! It will be breezy, but temperatures will be slightly warmer near 80 degrees.
REST OF THE WEEK…
High pressure builds Monday night into Tuesday- we will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures continue to trend with highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday takes a turn once again towards muggy conditions and another front could lead to some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance some of those showers will linger into Thursday morning. After that happens, high pressure moves back into the picture and so far we are expecting ideal conditions for next weekend! So far we are looking dry- stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
IDA/FLOODING UPDATE...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 4th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
