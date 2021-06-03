NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Some rain is moving through the state as of the Noon hour, then there will be a lull… we'll be monitoring storms that develop to our west later today, that eventually head in our direction. They should arrive, weakening as they move through the state, after the evening commute.
Tomorrow we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with perhaps a better chance for rain/storms, especially during the mid to late afternoon hours.
The forecast for the weekend and beyond is on track. Our pattern will be dry, with temperatures getting progressively warmer --- leading to our first heat wave of the year. Saturday we’re in the mid-80s, then Sunday through next Wednesday temps will be in the 90s… at area beaches, temps will top out in the 80s.
After tomorrow, our next chance for rain/storms won’t come until next Wednesday/Thursday.
Mark
-----------------------------------------
TODAY & TOMORROW…
A large area of high pressure will be centered in the Western Atlantic as we close out the week. A south to southwesterly flow around the high will pump moist air into Southern New England. Therefore, we can expect plenty of clouds today, and they will hold temperatures down. Highs will range from 65-75 across the state. However, humidity levels will be on the rise. Dew point temperatures are expected to reach 60-65. Showers and thunderstorms will drift across the state with locally heavy downpours. However, we do not expect a washout. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible in Western Connecticut. The Storm Prediction Center has placed this part of the state in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds today.
Showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into tonight. Plus, it’ll be mild and muggy with lows 60-65. Areas of fog may form.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Once again, there will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm, some of which will produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80, and the air will be muggy with dew points in the 60s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The heat is really going to ramp up this weekend. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and the air will be humid. The sky will be partly sunny. There will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but most of the state will remain dry. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hot! We are forecasting highs 90-95 over interior portions of the state. It’ll be a great day for the beach since temperatures will be in the 80s thanks to an onshore breeze. Sunday night will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s again.
NEXT WEEK…
Our first heat wave of 2021 will become official next week! We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. For a heat wave to occur, we need at least 3 consecutive days with highs of at least 90 degrees. Monday and Tuesday should be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. A cold front approaching from the north could stir up a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. At this point, it looks like we’ll get a break from the heat later next week.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.