TODAY...
***WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Litchfield County until 10am this morning***
Watch for slippery roads out there and dangerously cold wind chills this morning in the aftermath of Winter Storm Bobby! Yesterday that system brought a good amount of accumulating snow to our state- and the eastern portion got slammed- our highest recorded total in Groton at 21.5" of powder.
There will be a lot of cleanup underway this morning after the storm and roads could be icy, especially secondary roads as temperatures have dropped and are now only in the single digits and teens as of 3AM this morning. However- the wind is making it feel THAT much colder so it's a brutal start! Winds are moving in from the NW anywhere from 5-17 MPH and temperatures only FEEL like they are in the negatives across most of our state. Bundle up heading out with extra layers.
Today will continue to feel cold with a westerly breeze and high temperatures that don't leave the low 20s and teens. However- we will see the SUN make a return and that will feel nice thanks to high pressure!
Tonight, temperatures drop even more but the wind will die down. We will only be in the single digits and subzero in northern spots of our state. Skies will be mostly to partly clear. Brr!
EARLY WEEK...
Monday we will bump back up into highs in the 30s after a very cold start. The sun will once again stick around for the entire day.
On Tuesday, the first day of February- temperatures will be right around average in the mid 30s, upper 30s along the shoreline. Skies will be mostly sunny with a couple more clouds. But then a warming trend begins to kick off the month!
MID TO LATE WEEK…
On Wednesday, moisture will build in with more cloud cover-- however temperatures soar into the mid-40s. This will be the nicest day of the week with mostly to partly cloudy skies.
A system develops for Thursday, bringing rain since temperatures could get to 50 degrees inland! Our low temperature heading into Thursday is our normal high for this time of the year- 35 degrees. Rain looks like it will linger through most of the day.
Friday looks like more rain with the same system that COULD transition over to mix and some snow for the evening. We will keep you posted!
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(7) comments
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
