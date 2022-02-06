TONIGHT...
Northerly flow will keep us cold tonight, but it won’t be as brutal as Sunday morning. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the coastal low for Monday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s. The winds will be about 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Hartford, Tolland & Windham Counties Monday Afternoon through Tuesday Morning***
A coastal low will climb up the east coast on Monday. We’ll be on the cold side of this relatively weak system. Most of us will wake up to snow showers. This should enough for a quick coating before 9 AM. By noon, Northern Connecticut has close to an inch of snow. This is routine, but the advisory is held out of an abundance of caution for freezing rain in the afternoon. There may be up to 0.10” of ice accumulation on flat, untreated surfaces. Combined with a coating of snow, this could lead to some slippery spots for the afternoon commute. There will be a changeover to rain for the late afternoon and evening as temperatures get into the mid-30s.
The wet roads and mush on the sidewalks will freeze Tuesday morning. There will be some light freezing rain and mix for the morning commute. Like Monday, this should slow traffic down a bit and be mainly an issue for untreated roads. A few flurries are expected Tuesday evening.
LATE WEEK…
A push of warmer air on Thursday should bring some isolated showers. Depends on the timing, but this should primarily be light rain showers. Highs should break the 40s. Friday will be another cool day with highs near 40.
There won’t be any big warm front or cold fronts, so the temps only drop a bit for the weekend into the mid-30s. This will also mean that there isn’t big storm on the horizon. There is a slight chance of snow on Saturday. It’ll be a cloudy and cold weekend.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
