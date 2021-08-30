MONDAY & TUESDAY...
This will be the hottest day of the week, and also the most humid. Clouds to start, then breaks of sunshine throughout the midday with temperatures climbing into the 80's. A cold front approaching will increase our chances for thunderstorms the afternoon; some may produce briefly heavy rain and gusty winds. It looks like the best chance of severe weather will be confined to the Eastern half of the state. The whole state could see isolated thunderstorms as a cold front arrives around sunset.
High pressure moves in on Tuesday. A morning inversion could create a few areas of fog and limited visibility. Dew points will drop just enough to call it a nice summer day. However, tropical moisture from Ida remnants will try to counteract this. The moisture spike shouldn’t happen until late Tuesday night.
POST TROPICAL IDA WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY...
Long story short, expect some rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’s too soon to pinpoint the exact track of the system and the timing. It could lean mostly on Wednesday night or lean into Thursday afternoon. Theoretically, winds could gust up to 40 mph on the eastern shoreline. The trees have leaves still and the branches could be frail from Henri. Rain and subsequent flash flooding is the only impact to consider now. One to three inches of rain is possible from this two day stretch.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
A high pressure will follow the post tropical low and bring sunny skies. The humidity should be low and temperatures will be near average in the 70s. As of now, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look seasonably beautiful. A cold front should be around the corner. Models show this on Labor Day, but this could certainly change.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis, Melissa Cole
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 29th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
