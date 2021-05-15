SATURDAY..
It is a nice start this Saturday morning! The early hours are featuring a good amount of sunshine & temperatures are still cool in the upper 40s and 50s.
Today looks like another fantastic day as high pressure continues to surround us and keep us mostly nice and dry! We will see mostly sunny skies and once again above average temperatures in the upper 70s inland, the low 70s and even upper 60s along the shoreline. Our normal high temperature for May 15th is 72 degrees, so we are above average. There is a slight chance of a spot shower this afternoon/ early evening, but most locations won't see anything.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures nearing 50 and in the 40s in some spots.
Sunday will be nice- but not as nice! We should see a good amount of cloud cover in the morning mixed in with a little sunshine. Scattered showers will pop up during the afternoon and we could see a couple rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s inland and near 70 at the shoreline.
NEXT WEEK…
Summertime temps return for mid-next week! We are tracking the potential for highs in the 80s on Wednesday & Thursday.
However, on Monday & Tuesday we are looking at an abundant amount of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. Monday we could see another round of some rain showers and even an isolated storm in the afternoon.
Our warming trend continues to climb into the 80s inland for Wednesday and Thursday! We are shooting for 82 on both Wednesday and Thursday, which is the normal high for June 21st for the Greater Hartford area.
The latest guidance shows the possibility of some showers for Friday morning and high temperatures that will be in the 70s.
Lorin Richardson
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
