THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After a windy and cool start to the week (temps peaked between 55 and 60 in many towns), the clear sky we saw during the day will continue into the evening hours. After sunset, temperatures will drop through the 40s. Before any increase in cloud cover, we’ll all be able to enjoy a great view of the “Full Pink Supermoon” as it reaches its fullest point at 11:32pm. It’s a ‘supermoon’ because its in perigee, meaning that it is a bit closer to Earth than usual. While called ‘pink’ it won’t be pink in color, as the name comes from ‘moss pink’… a spring wildflower that is plentiful this time of year throughout the Eastern US.
Overnight and toward daybreak, clouds increase and the wind diminishes. Temperatures should bottom out in the 35-42 range.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As high pressure that brought today’s cloud-free weather moves offshore, a southwesterly flow develops. This will help to boost temperatures back to near normal levels, if not above! The average high for late April is 65° …this afternoon, we expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
A warm front will push through the region tonight, bringing a chance for isolated showers. Most of the daylight hours of Wednesday should be dry with temperatures reaching between 75 and 80, that’s at least 10 degrees above average. As we head toward sunset, some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out (especially across interior CT).
Thursday, high temperatures will be a product of how much sunshine we see. Right now, we’re forecasting highs in the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for afternoon/evening showers. However, if we see more clearing and therefore sunshine, temperatures could soar into the 80s!
Then, a cold front approaches and pushes through the region as we close out the week. This means there’s a chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday.
THE WEEKEND…
Behind the front, for the 1st weekend of May, as of now: Saturday looks windy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s, so near normal!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
